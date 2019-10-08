Ali Asadov Approved as Azerbaijani Prime Minister Following Mamedov's Resignation

Novruz Mamedov has served as the 8th Prime Minister of Azerbaijan since 21 April 2018. According to the Azerbaijani constitution, the new Prime Minister is appointed by the head of state with the approval of the country's parliament.

The Azeri parliament has approved Ali Asadov, who currently serves as Assistant to the President for Economic Issues, for the post of the country's Prime Minister at a plenary autumn session. Asadov's nomination was approved unilaterally.

Earlier this day, the current Prime Minister, Novruz Mamedov, aged 72, filed his resignation from his post.

Asadov Ali Hidayat oglu was born on 30 November 1956 in Nakhchivan. He began his career in 1978 as the chief laboratory assistant at the Institute of Economics of the Academy of Sciences of the Azerbaijan SSR, in accordance with the designation of the State Planning Committee of the USSR.

He was appointed Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Economic Affairs and Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 29 November 2012 by a presidential decree.