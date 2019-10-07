‘F*ck You, Go Home’ – Head of Turkish MHP Party’s Istanbul Branch to US Embassy

Birol Gür, the head of the Istanbul branch of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party, has sharply criticised US actions after the American Embassy’s official page “liked” a message on Twitter calling for the resignation of his party’s leader, Devlet Bahçeli.

Birol Gür posted on the official account of the US Embassy in Ankara on Twitter a comment saying: “F*ck yu, go home” (sic).

​The US Embassy in Turkey on Saturday “liked” a tweet calling for the resignation of the leader of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party, Devlet Bahçeli. The US diplomatic mission apologised the next day, calling the incident a mistake.

In turn, Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, commenting earlier on the situation, noted that “The US Embassy has no business meddling in Turkey’s domestic affairs”. He said that the "like", which caused the tensions between the two countries, was posted under a message by a FETO-linked figure.