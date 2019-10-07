‘F*ck You, Go Home’ – Head of Turkish MHP Party’s Istanbul Branch to US Embassy

Birol Gür posted on the official account of the US Embassy in Ankara on Twitter a comment saying: “F*ck yu, go home” (sic).
https://t.co/EHPZ5IoFv0— Birol Gür (@birolgurmhp) October 6, 2019
FUCK YU..
GO HOME..
The US Embassy in Turkey on Saturday “liked” a tweet calling for the resignation of the leader of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party, Devlet Bahçeli. The US diplomatic mission apologised the next day, calling the incident a mistake.
In turn, Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, commenting earlier on the situation, noted that “The US Embassy has no business meddling in Turkey’s domestic affairs”. He said that the "like", which caused the tensions between the two countries, was posted under a message by a FETO-linked figure.
Freudian slip?— Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) October 5, 2019
The US Embassy has no business meddling in Turkey’s domestic affairs.@StateDept must investigate this incident and discipline those responsible.
US Embassy 'likes' post by FETÖ-linked figure claiming Bahçeli's 'end is near' https://t.co/OemTtaSp26
