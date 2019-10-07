Trump Didn't Tell Putin He Doubted Russia's Involvement in Skripal Case - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Washington Post newspaper reported last week that Trump told then-UK Prime Minister Theresa May in the summer of 2018 that he doubted her allegation that Russia had been involved in the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter.

US leader Donald Trump did not tell Russian President Vladimir Putin that he doubted Russia's involvement in the poisoning of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday, following reports on Trump voicing such doubts to the then-UK prime minister.

"No, [he] did not say [this] to Putin," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Trump said something like this to the Russian president.

The spokesman added that he did not know if such information as the Washington Post story could be considered credible.

Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in March 2018 in the UK city of Salisbury. London believes that Moscow played a role in the incident, while Russia has refuted such allegations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in May last year that the case was falling apart due to lack of any evidence incriminating Russia.