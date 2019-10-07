China Willing to Work With Russia on Nuclear, Wind Power Projects in Arctic - State Grid

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China is interested in working with Russia on nuclear and wind power projects in the Arctic region, Ou Xiaoming, chief representative of China’s State Grid, the national power company, in Russia stated.

"China and Russia are developing deep cooperation in the field of nuclear power and have expansive room for further growth. Russia has rich experiences in the production and construction of advanced nuclear power units. Both sides have been working actively on the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant and Xudabao Nuclear Power Plant", Ou said.

In addition, Russia enjoys a great advantage when it comes to wind power in the Arctic, Ou noted.

"China and Russia can work with each other to develop the wind power resources in the North Pole. Taking advantage of the State Grid’s technologies on renewable energy storage and high voltage electricity transport, both sides can push forward the development of renewable energy to replace traditional fossil energy, which would carry great importance in Russia’s plan to optimise the global energy landscape", he said.

The State Grid executive added that China hoped to raise non-fossil energy’s contribution to the nation’s energy mix above 50 percent by 2050.

Russia and China reached an agreement to work together on the Tianwan plant as early as 1992. And the two nations agreed to build four nuclear reactors in China — two at Xudabao and two more at Tianwan — in June 2018. China considers itself a near-Arctic nation, with plans to conduct research, excavate resources and develop a network of shipping routes throughout the region.