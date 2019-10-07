Moscow Expects Russian Journalist Yuzik Detained in Iran to Be Released Soon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yuzik arrived in Tehran on 29 September on a private invitation, and her passport was seized at the airport for unknown reasons. She was arrested on 2 October at a hotel. Yuzik's relatives claim that she is being accused of cooperating with Israeli intelligence.

Moscow expects Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik, detained in Iran, to be released soon, perhaps already this week, Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov revealed on Monday.

"The [Russian] ambassador went to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday. The investigation is being completed, and we expect that she will be released soon," Kabulov said adding that the release could take place as early as this week.

Similarly, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said on Friday that Yuzik would soon be released.

The journalist arrived in Tehran on 29 September on a private invitation, and her passport had been seized at the airport for unspecified reasons. Later on, she was detained at the hotel. Her relatives say she is being accused of cooperating with Israeli intelligence. The journalist has not informed the Russian Embassy in Tehran about problems she could face and about her passport being seized, a press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Tehran said.