Register
21:51 GMT +306 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Justin Trudeau

    ‘Carbon Hypocrite’: Trudeau Slammed By Opponents For Using Two Planes Despite Environmental Calls

    © REUTERS / Remo Casilli
    World
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe

    Justin Trudeau recently found himself in hot water after photos and a video of him wearing brown and blackface makeup in his early years were published by the press, but new revelations about his Liberal Party’s alleged “hypocrisy” – this time in relation to environmental protection – have now also been pointed out by his political opponents.

    Canada’s opposition Conservative Party slammed Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for using two planes during his 40-day election campaign, despite previously boasting about his party’s bid to tackle climate change in a recent meeting with young environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who went to North America by boat in order to avoid leaving any carbon footprint at all.

    In a press release issued by the Conservative Party during the French-language leaders' debate hosted by TVA this Wednesday, Canada's Tories condemned Trudeau and his party’s “hypocrisy”, while revealing photographs of two aircraft used during the campaign trip marked with travel logos – one for Trudeau and his team and another solely for transporting the accompanying cargo.

    "Despite marching in climate strikes, lecturing everybody else on lowering emissions and imposing a carbon tax on hard-working Canadians, Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are secretly using two aircraft to campaign in this election", the press release read.

    Leader of the Conservative Party Andrew Scheer, who has himself recently been embroiled in a scandal following revelations that he has been a dual Canadian and American citizen since birth, despite his party repeatedly criticising dual citizenship among politicians, also slammed his opponent during the debate and in a post-event press conference by calling Trudeau a “carbon hypocrite”.

    “I don’t know what types of props or costumes or camping equipment he’s bringing along, but he’s made his choice”, the Tory leader said, as cited by Canada's CBC broadcaster. “If he thinks it’s okay to emit far more emissions than our campaign is emitting, we’re going to hold him to account for his hypocrisy”.

    Justin Trudeau did not dismiss the allegations about using two planes for his campaign trip, arguing instead that in the aftermath of the TVA debate, having a cargo plane allows his party “to do more events in more parts of the country and meet more Canadians” and that the Liberal Party was buying carbon offsets to reduce the impact of the emissions from the two planes and party buses.

    “I will highlight that Andrew Scheer and his Conservatives did not purchase carbon offsets for their transportation because they think pollution should be free”, said Trudeau.

    The practice of buying carbon offsets means making financial contributions to projects that potentially reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

    Justin Trudeau is still embroiled in a scandal following the publication of photos and videos featuring him wearing brown and blackface makeup at parties in his early years – an embarrassing matter that came to light just a few weeks ahead of Canada’s federal elections.

    Tags:
    Greta Thunberg, Conservative Party, Liberal Party, environment, Justin Trudeau, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse