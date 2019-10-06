Putin-Trump Meeting at APEC Forum in November Theoretically Possible - Kremlin Aide

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may theoretically meet at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in November, but this issue has not yet been worked through, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"Theoretically [this meeting] is possible, but practically this issue has not yet been addressed", Ushakov said as aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster on Sunday.

He noted that the Russian side was always open for dialogue with US colleagues.

"The Russian side never refuses to hold such meetings", Ushakov added.

The next summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation will be held in Chile on 16-17 November.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated last week that Moscow had no information on what level the United States would be represented at the APEC summit.

Earlier in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow welcomes Trump’s position on the restoration of bilateral ties and will use every opportunity to meet him halfway.

Relations between the United States and Russia have been at what officials from both nations called the lowest point since the Cold War. Washington introduced multiple rounds of sanctions against Moscow, calling Russia one of the United States' adversaries, which Moscow has criticized.