Register
21:33 GMT +305 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    North Korea Ceases Working-Level Nuclear Talks With US - Reports

    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    World
    Get short URL
    1332
    Subscribe

    The North Korean delegation, led by Foreign Minister Kim Myong Gil, and the US delegation, headed by Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, had begun official working talks in Stockholm for the first time since the February summit in Hanoi, Yonhap News Agency reported earlier in the day.

    North Korea has ceased working level nuclear talks with the United States, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the DPRK’s chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil.

    "We are disappointed that the United States did not put anything on the negotiation table. Now the United States has the responsibility to continue the negotiations", Kim Myong Gil stated as quoted by Dagens Nyheter.

    He continued by saying that it depends on the US whether Pyongyang will continue to test-launch intercontinental ballistic missiles.

    "We clearly expressed our position. The suspension of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, the demolition of a nuclear test site in the north of the country, the return of the remains of US soldiers — we were the first to take steps to denuclearise and build confidence, if the United States sincerely responds to this, then we can move on to the next stage, of a serious discussion of denuclearisation measures", Kim said.

    A day earlier, Time Magazine reported, citing sources in the White House, that US President Donald Trump was ready to offer North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a suspension of UN sanctions on textile and coal exports if Pyongyang would agree to dismantle the key nuclear facility at Yongbyon and stop the production of highly enriched uranium.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in late September that North Korea and the United States were preparing to relaunch denuclearisation talks after they collapsed in February following an unsuccessful leaders' summit.

    In late June, Trump and Kim met at the Korean Demilitarised Zone. Then, they agreed to re-energise the stalled denuclearisation dialogue and initiate working-level contacts.

    US-North Korea talks on the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula stalled in February following an unsuccessful summit between the two countries' leaders.

    The situation on the Korean Peninsula significantly improved last year after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump. In June 2018, Kim and Trump reached an agreement stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote the complete denuclearisation of the peninsula in exchange for the freezing of US-South Korean military drills and the potential removal of US sanctions.

    Tags:
    denuclearization, Intercontinental ballistic missiles, negotiations, Stephen Biegun, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse