Shooting Reported Near Police Station in Trieste, Italy, Two Officers Injured

Two police officers have been injured in a shooting by a man who, a few hours before, allegedly carried out a robbery, ANSA reported.
According to reports, the shooting took place at about 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. GMT). Police have reportedly cordoned off the area of the shooting, closing the road to traffic.
The injured police officers have been taken to hospital, reports say, in serious condition. Some reports suggest that there were two suspects, with one of them being wounded.
Sparatoria nella Questura di Trieste. Almeno un agente colpito, secondo quanto riferito da una funzionaria all'esterno. pic.twitter.com/x7Pu0gaoN6— Antonio DiBartolomeo (@antoniodiba) October 4, 2019
