Iran's Ambassador Confirmed Russian Detained in Tehran Will Soon Be Released - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei confirmed, during a conversation at the Russian Foreign Ministry, that Russian female journalist Yulia Yuzik, detained in Tehran, would soon be released, the ministry said in a statement Friday.

"Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov summoned Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Sanaei to the Russian Foreign Ministry on October 4 to clarify the circumstances for the detention of Russian citizen Y.Yuzik in Tehran. Sanaei confirmed that Yuzik had been detained by law enforcement agencies to give explanations on a number of issues.. and will soon be released," it said.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that the Iranian envoy has been summoned to the ministry over the arrest of the Russian journalist. ex-husband Boris Voitsekhovskiy

According to the journalist's ex-husband Boris Voitsekhovskiy, Yuzik, who had visited the Islamic Republic several years ago, returned to Iran and was arrested in her hotel room by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards on Friday.

The officers took her documents and her cell phone, letting the journalist make one short call one day after the arrest.

Voitsekhovskiy said that Tehran has accused her of espionage on behalf of Israel and that her trial is scheduled on Saturday, adding that the journalist faces up to ten years of imprisonment.