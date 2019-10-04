Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos argued in May that the administration of former US President Barack Obama colluded with Australia, Italy, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom in a bid to overthrow Trump, who became a president after the November 2016 election.

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has stated that he would sue former member of the foreign policy advisory panel to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign George Papadopoulos over an allegation that he plotted with Barack Obama against the 45th president of the United States.

Earlier in the day, Papadopoulos told the Italian La Berity that he believed "Matteo Renzi was used by Barack Obama to strike a low blow against Trump and that now Renzi will remain exposed because of this story".

Renzi promptly replied to the accusation on Facebook, saying that Papadopoulos' statement was "seriously damaging to my reputation".

He added: "See you in court".

