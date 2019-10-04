Register
18:05 GMT +304 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    French police secure the area in front of the Paris Police headquarters in Paris, France, October 3, 2019

    What Do We Know About The Man Who Stabbed Four People to Death in Paris Police HQ?

    © Sputnik /
    World
    Get short URL
    122
    Subscribe

    Paris has been the target of numerous terrorist attacks since January 2015 when jihadists murdered 12 people in an attack on the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. But was Islam to blame for the latest attack or was it more to do with an office dispute?

    Paris police chief Didier Lallement told reporters on Friday, 4 October, that investigators had not ruled out any motive as they explore the murder of four people in a Paris police office.

    Three police officers and a clerk were stabbed to death in the building on Thursday, 3 October. They have not yet been formally identified but the knifeman has been named as Mickaël Harpon.

    Harpon, 45,  was shot dead by a police officer after he fatally stabbed four other members of staff at an office in the Cite de France district of the French capital around 1pm on Thursday.

    So what do we know about him?

    Born in Martinique

    Mickaël Harpon was reportedly born in Martinique, an island in the Caribbean which has been a French colony since the 17th century.

    Harpon - whose surname is the French word for harpoon - was profoundly deaf but is believed to have communicated through sign language. He married in 2014 and his wife was also deaf. They had two children.

    ​He had worked as a computer scientist at the Directorate of Intelligence of the Prefecture of Police, or DRPP, since 2003.

    Some reports suggest he was frustrated professionally by his lack of career progression and had been asking for a sign language interpreter for months in a bid to express his desire for a promotion.

    Conversion to Islam

    The broadcaster BFMTV said he converted to Islam - the religion of his wife, Ilham - 18 months ago.

    Some reports say Harpon had been “radicalised” by his wife but, although she has been questioned, there are no reports of her having been arrested.

    Detectives have seized his phone and laptop, both of which they are believed to be interrogating to see if they can find proof of contact with organisations like Daesh.

    ​The French news website Actu17 claimed Harpon had been reprimanded by his female because he had been reluctant to interact with women colleagues, possibly for religious reasons.

    Christophe Crépin, spokesman for the French police union, told the Daily Telegraph: “I know this man. He worked in IT and he had long-running problems with his superior. He stabbed her first and then colleagues intervened and were stabbed as well.”

    Mental Health Episode

    Harpon’s wife has reportedly told police her husband woke up the night before the attack, having “heard voices” in his head.

    She said he jumped out of bed at their apartment in the suburb of Gonesse and started talking incoherently.

    Shot Dead in Courtyard

    Harpon reportedly smuggled a ceramic knife into work, knowing it would not trigger the metal detector at the entrance, and suddenly attacked his boss and then others when they went to her assistance.

    ​He reportedly ran out into a courtyard of the building where he was gunned down with a Heckler & Koch G36 rifle by a policeman who had reportedly only just joined the force a week earlier.

    After the incident several of Harpon’s colleagues were reported to be in tears as paramedics treated the dying officers.

    * Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.

    Tags:
    Daesh, Islam, murder, police, Paris
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse