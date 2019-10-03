EU Warns US New Tariffs on Agricultural Goods Will Hurt American Consumers

Earlier in the day, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire threatened to impose sanctions against the United States if the latter wouldn't make any attempt to resolve the Airbus dispute.

European Commission spokesman Daniel Rosario stated Thursday that Washington's move to impose tariffs against EU goods will hurt American consumers.

"This is a move that will first and foremost hit US consumers and companies," Daniel Rosario said.

The day before, the European Union threatened to retaliate if Washington proceeds with slapping tariffs on $7.5 billion worth EU goods after the WTO ruled on behalf of the US.

The same day, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer stated Washington will begin imposing WTO-approved tariffs on European-made Airbus planes, French wine, Scotch and Irish whiskies, and cheese from across the continent on October 18.

The trade dispute between the two major aircraft makers began in 2004 when Washington accused the UK, France, Germany and Spain of providing illegal subsidies and grants to Airbus.

In 2005, the EU fired back, observing that Boeing had received $19.1 of prohibited subsidies from the US government between 1989-2006. The EU complaint is also being investigated by the WTO, with a ruling expected in about eight months.

