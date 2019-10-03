Register
13:09 GMT +303 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Aug. 12, 2018, photo, Afghan security personnel patrol in the city of Ghazni province west of Kabul, Afghanistan. A Taliban assault on Ghazni, a key city linking areas of Taliban influence barely 75 miles from Kabul, has killed about 100 Afghan policemen and soldiers since Friday, the Afghan Defense Ministry said

    Pakistan, Taliban Call for Resumption of Afghan Peace Process with US 'as Soon as Possible'

    © AP Photo / Mohammad Anwar Danishyar
    World
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan has urged US President Donald Trump to resume the Afghan peace dialogue after Washington called off the talks on 10 September. On Thursday, Pakistan hosted a high-level Afghan Taliban delegation and discussed “the regional situation, the Afghan peace process and other issues of mutual interest”.

    Pakistan and the Taliban have agreed to resume the Afghanistan peace process with the United States as soon as possible, Pakistan's foreign office said on Thursday after a 12-member Taliban delegation met with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad. A Pakistani Inter Service Intelligence official and Foreign Affairs Secretary Sohail Mahmood were also present at the meeting.

    "People from both countries had also suffered tremendously due to a 40-year-long conflict and instability in Afghanistan. It was time to make all possible efforts for an early, peaceful resolution of the conflict in Afghanistan,” Qureshi said, while adding Pakistan would continue to support all efforts to achieve permanent peace in Afghanistan, which was essential for Islamabad’s own socio-economic development and progress.

    Foreign Minister Qureshi said that Pakistan has maintained for several years that there is no military solution to the complex situation in Afghanistan. “An inclusive peace and reconciliation process, involving all sections of the Afghan society, is the only practical way forward,” the minister noted.

    ​The minister added that peace in Afghanistan would prove to be beneficial for the entire region. While appreciating the Taliban's serious engagement in the peace process, he underscored the need to take these efforts to their logical conclusion.

    “The existing, broad regional and international consensus for achieving peace in Afghanistan at the earliest provided an unprecedented opportunity that must not be lost. Both sides agreed on the need for the earliest resumption of the peace process,” a statement issued by Pakistan's foreign ministry after the meeting reads.

    Earlier in the day, Qureshi received Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, heading the 12-member delegation of the Afghan Taliban at the foreign office in Islamabad.

    Nevertheless, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged US President Donald Trump to return to the negotiating table once again and conclude the deal with the Taliban as early as possible. 

    Incidentally, US peace envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad was also in Islamabad but the Taliban's Doha-based spokesman Shaheen had told AFP that simultaneous visits are just a "coincidence".

    Last month, a day before secret talks which had been planned with a Taliban delegation at the Camp David presidential retreat on 11 September, US President Trump had called off the peace dialogue after a militant group admitted to killing a US soldier. "I cancelled Camp David on the basis that they did something that they sure as hell shouldn't have done," Trump had said while condemning the attack that killed 12 people, including a US soldier.

    Related:

    Taliban Say Ready to Continue Dialogue With US - Russian Diplomat
    Pakistan Disappointed With Collapse of US-Taliban Peace Talks – Prime Minister
    Termination of US-Taliban Peace Dialogue: What Will Be the Implications?
    Tags:
    Afghan peace talks, Doha, Afghanistan, Taliban, America, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Saw fish
    Snake-Headed Caterpillar and Bat-Eating Spider: Nature is Scary as Hell
    Impeachment Impasse?
    Impeachment Impasse?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse