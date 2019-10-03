Register
00:59 GMT +303 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Edward Snowden speaks via video link as he takes part in a discussion about his book Permanent Record with German journalist Holger Stark in Berlin

    Edward Snowden to Speak for the First Time Since Government Lawsuit at Lisbon Tech Event

    © REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Edward Snowden, who released information regarding global surveillance carried out by the National Security Agency (NSA) in 2013, released his memoirs in September. Since being granted asylum by Russia in 2013, he rarely speaks in public and only through online video calls.

    Edward Snowden, the American whistleblower who unveiled the extent of National Security Agency (NSA) surveillance, will appear and speak at a Web Summit in Lisbon next month through video, marking his first public appearance he was sued by the US.

    Reuters revealed on Wednesday that the Web Summit, which is the world's largest Tech conference, would be Snowden’s largest live audience so far, and it was confirmed by the organisers that he would take questions from a moderator regarding his work with the National Security Agency (NSA).

    The organisers told Reuters that they anticipate 70,000 people to attend the conference in person, which will also be broadcast to the public.

    Snowden, who gained global fame in 2013 after he leaked information about the global reach of the NSA's surveillance programs and its sharing of information with companies all over the world, released a memoir titled "Permanent Record" last month.

    The US government sued him over the book on the basis that it violated nondisclosure agreements as it was never submitted for review before the memoir's publication.

    The lawsuit does not aim to block the book's publishing, however, it does ask that the government receive any of the book's profits.

    The US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, G. Zachary Terwilliger, US, said in a statement last month that “intelligence information should protect our nation, not provide personal profit... This lawsuit will ensure that Edward Snowden receives no monetary benefits from breaching the trust placed in him”.

    Snowden has been living in Russia since 2013 after the Russian government granted asylum. He claims he is unable to travel outside to countries with extradition treaties with the US, where he faces criminal charges for allegedly releasing confidential information.

    This is the case even though many who oppose mass surveillance view Snowden as a hero.

    Snowden is one of two US citizens who face charges from the US government for leaking confidential information. Ex-soldier Chelsea Manning, who is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence, was also imprisoned for violating the Espionage Act, stealing government property, and other cyber-related crimes for aiding in the leaking of a series of videos of alleged war crimes committed by the US military in Iraq and Afghanistan, such as the Baghdad helicopter attack which killed 12 people.

    Tags:
    NSA, Chelsea Manning, Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, Whistleblower
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Saw fish
    Snake-Headed Caterpillar and Bat-Eating Spider: Nature is Scary as Hell
    Impeachment Impasse?
    Impeachment Impasse?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse