Register
12:37 GMT +302 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of the Grace 1 super tanker with the name Adrian Darya 1 over the place where Grace 1 had already been blackened out is seen in the British territory of Gibraltar, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

    Mike Pompeo May Have Jumped the Gun With Claims That Iran Sells Oil to Syria, Tanker Trackers Say

    © AP Photo / Marcos Moreno
    World
    Get short URL
    103
    Subscribe

    Iran’s foreign ministry stated in September that the tanker had sold its cargo, but did not disclose its destination. The ship had been detained in Gibraltar for six weeks this summer on suspicion of carrying oil to sanctions-hit Syria.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that he suspects an Iranian tanker of transporting oil to Syria, however there appears to be no clear evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of Iran.

    “Despite [Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif’s promise to the UK that the #AdrianDarya1 would not deliver oil to Syria, it is now transferring oil off the Syrian coast,” Pompeo tweeted. “Will the world hold Iran accountable if this oil is delivered to Syria?”

    Pompeo also shared a satellite image purportedly produced by the San-Francisco based private Earth imaging company, Planet Labs, which appears to show the vessel, Adrian Darya-1, positioned alongside a smaller Syrian tanker, Jasmine, off the coast of Syria.

    The picture shared by Pompeo was taken from an earlier post by the tracking service Tanker Trackers. In it, the bloggers refrained from jumping to conclusions, unlike Pompeo: “This is not a confirmation of any oil transfer just yet. We'll compare imagery later,” said Tanker Trackers. 

    According to Tanker Trackers, satellite data in late September showed that the Adrian Darya was still fully laden, despite Iran’s earlier comments that it had cleared its cargo. The Iranian supertanker is understood to be unable to unload its cargo – over two million barrels of crude oil – in nearby Syrian ports, so it would instead have to pump the oil into smaller vessels first.

    Tanker Trackers have put into question Pompeo’s claims that the Adrian Darya is carrying out ship-to-ship oil transfer: “That is NOT what we said. We said the oil transfer is still unconfirmed. For all we know, the two crews could be enjoying coffee and playing cards together. One requires two dots in order to draw a line. We have to confirm the oil transfer.”

    The service then accused Pompeo of “misrepresenting” and “misusing” its brand, as well as damaging its reputation.

    Adrian Darya, previously known as Grace 1, was detained off Gibraltar by British Royal Marine commandos on 4 July on suspicion of being en route to Syria to sell oil there in breach of US and EU sanctions. The seizure further strained already-tense relations between the UK and Iran, which fiercely opposed the move and soon impounded a British-flagged tanker (insisting, however, that it was not in retaliation).

    Adrian Darya was released on 15 August, after Iran gave assurances that it would not transport oil to Syria. In early September, the vessel was reportedly spotted within several nautical miles of Syria’s coast; Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it had docked at an undisclosed location somewhere “on the Mediterranean coast” and unloaded its cargo, prompting accusations from the US and the UK of breaking its promises.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian model and actress Madalina Diana Ghenea on the red carpet of the 76th International Film Festival in Venice
    Crème de la Crème: Selection of Sputnik's Best September Photos
    Impeachment Impasse?
    Impeachment Impasse?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse