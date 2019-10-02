Russia Records No Seismic Activity in Sea of Japan After North Korea's New Launch

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian scientists have not registered any seismic activity in the Sea of Japan following North Korea's recent missile launch, a spokesperson of the Vladivostok centre of the Russian Tsunami Warning Service said on Wednesday.

"There have not been any seismic events registered," the spokesperson said.

According to local meteorologists, the radiation level in the area has not exceeded the critical level of 30 micro roentgen an hour, remaining at 11-12 micro roentgen.

Earlier in the day, Japan said that North Korea had launched several missiles, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga saying that at least one of the projectiles had landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that two ballistic missiles had been fired and slammed the incident as a violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

The launch took place as North Korea and the United States plan to resume their denuclearisation talks and hold working consultations on 5 October.