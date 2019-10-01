Kremlin on US Embassy Staffer's Alleged Link to Russian NGO: Foreign Meddling Unacceptable

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will continue to take steps to protect itself against "unacceptable" foreign meddling, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, commenting on reports of an alleged link of a US Embassy staff member to the Anti-Corruption Foundation.

"Until now, we have not known about this, we do not know if this is credible information. Any meddling in Russia's internal affairs is absolutely unacceptable. And Russia has always taken the necessary steps and will continue to take steps to protect itself against such interference," Peskov said, when asked if this could be considered yet another instance of foreign meddling in Russia's affairs if confirmed.

President Putin's spokesman answered the question of whether the activities of the US embassy staff can be considered interference in the internal affairs of Russia if information is confirmed that the head of the US diplomatic security service in Moscow allegedly held training sessions at the Anti-Corruption Fund, this summer, where he explained why it is necessary to carry out street actions.

According to him, foreign intelligence agencies are constantly conducting their subversive work through local political opposition forces.

The Federal News Agency reported earlier this week that Stephen Sexton, responsible for security at the US Embassy in Moscow and also allegedly a CIA officer, may have held workshops on mass unrest at the Anti-Corruption Foundation over the summer.

A wave of unauthorised protests in Moscow began in mid-July after the authorities barred opposition figures from participating in the 8 September election after they failed to gather a sufficient number of signatures of support.

Some 1,700 were detained by police as a result of the rallies. Several protesters have been charged with civic unrest and assaulting police.

The US Treasury announced on Monday that it had taken action against "Russian actors that attempted to influence the 2018 US midterm elections," imposing sanctions on two Russian nationals.