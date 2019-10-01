Register
15:47 GMT +301 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin opens a plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum at far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok on September 5, 2019

    Putin, Rouhani to Discuss Hormuz Strait Tensions, Nuclear Deal - Kremlin Spokesman

    © Sputnik / Alexey Danichev
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani will hold negotiations on the sidelines of a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan.

    Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani, will discuss tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and the fate of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at their upcoming meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

    "This will be a continuation of the dialogue that took place literally several days ago. You know that there has been a meeting just recently. Today a tete-a-tete meeting is expected to take place. Obviously, both the tense situation in the Strait of Hormuz area, and the situation around the JCPOA [will be on the agenda]," Peskov told reporters.

    The Kremlin spokesman also noted with regret that the existing initiatives for resolving the JCPOA crisis had not brought any result yet.

    Putin and Rouhani will hold a separate bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held in Yerevan on Tuesday.

    Putin and Rouhani met a few weeks ago in Ankara, where on 16 September a trilateral summit between Russia-Turkey-Iran to discuss the Syria took place. 

    Russian Military Base Creation in Belarus

    Moscow is currently not discussing with Minsk the possibility of creating a Russian military base in Belarus, since the two countries have mutual commitments compensating for its absence, Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

    "Russia and Belarus have quite a great number of allied commitments. There are really many mutual commitments that compensate for the absence of such a stationing site. However, no discussion is being conducted now," Peskov told reporters.

    Belarussian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei recently voiced the belief that there is currently no sense in housing a Russian military base on the territory of Belarus, noting that the matter is currently not on the agenda.

    Venezuela's Debt to Russia

    Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, discussed Venezuela's debt to Russia at their Moscow meeting, Dmitry Peskov said.

    "The debt-related matters were briefly discussed during the recent visit, this is the only thing I can confirm," Peskov replied to a question on whether Maduro had asked Putin to restructure Venezuela's debt.

    Russia and China are Venezuela's biggest creditors with total liabilities of around US$8 billion and US$28 billion respectively.

    Putin, ExxonMobil CEO May Meet on Russian Energy Week Forum

    Vladimir Putin may hold a meeting with ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum on Wednesday to discuss possible cooperation, Peskov said.

    "We hope that the president will be able to hold a separate meeting with ExxonMobil head on the sidelines of the forum. Aspects of possible cooperation will be discussed," Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

    When asked whether Putin and Woods could discuss ExxonMobil's withdrawal from Rosneft's projects due to sanctions, Peskov said there were no "specific plans."

    "If it is possible, a brief meeting on the sidelines of the forum will be held. I don't think there will be any substantive discussion," Peskov explained.

    Putin will take part in a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week on Wednesday. The forum will run from 2-5 October in Moscow.

    Related:

    Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Slams 'Untrustworthy' Europe, 'Satanic' US
    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani, Iran, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian model and actress Madalina Diana Ghenea on the red carpet of the 76th International Film Festival in Venice
    Crème de la Crème: Selection of Sputnik's Best September Photos
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse