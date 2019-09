The INSTEX trade mechanism was set up by France, Germany and the UK in January to continue trade with Iran, bypassing US sanctions. It became operational and available to all EU member states in June.

Eight more countries have decided to join the Instex mechanism for trade with Iran, said an aide to EU High Representative Federica Mogherini.

Earlier this month, a senior Iranian lawmaker said that the EU had agreed to allocate $15 billion to the fund of INSTEX trade mechanism.

