Register
16:39 GMT +330 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Artificial Intelligence

    Labour Promises Four-Day Week Because ‘Automation Means Less Work Needs to be Done’

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe

    The Conservative Party is holding its conference in Manchester this week. Last week the opposition Labour Party set out a string of promises for what it would do if it won the upcoming General Election in the UK.

    One of Labour’s boldest promises at their annual conference was to reduce the average person’s working week from five days to four, or from 40 hours to 32.

    Paddy Bettington, a spokesman for the Labour 4 Day Week Campaign, said: “People will not just spend more time sitting around doing nothing. For most people it will be an opportunity to spent more time with their families, their kids.”

    At the Labour Party conference in Brighton last week Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell promised “freedom from drudgery.”

    ​He said: “We should work to live, not live to work. Thanks to past Labour governments but mainly thanks to the trade union movement, the average full-time working week feel from nearly 65 hours in the 1860s to 43 hours in the 1970s….but since the 1980s the link between increasing productivity matched the expanding free time has been broken. It’s time to put that right.”

    Mr McDonnell then announced: “The next Labour government will put in place the changes needed to reduce average full-time hours to 32 a week within the next decade. A shorter working week with no loss of pay.”

    But the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) reacted negatively to Mr McDonnell’s proposal.

    ​Carolyn Fairbairn, the CBI’s Director-General, said: "Business shares the Shadow Chancellor's aim of a fairer economy. But too many of Labour's policies would make this harder to achieve, harming the very people they are trying to help.

    "Who would turn down a four day week on the same pay? But without productivity gains it would push many businesses into loss.”

    Mr Bettington said the CBI’s argument was contradicted by the facts.

    He said: “There is a clear link between productivity and working less hours and more productivity. Workers in France, Germany and Holland work far less hours than in Britain but are more productive. In Germany they produce in 33 hours what we produce in 40 hours.”

    Mr Bettington said the reduction in hours would not be achieved overnight but would be gradually introduced over 10 years and small businesses would receive help, just as they had with the introduction of the minimum wage in the late 1990s.

    ​He said: “I went down to a four-day week a few years ago. I did some volunteering and then I began studying part-time and a lot of people will do that and continue their education.”

    Will Stronge, co-director of the think tank Autonomy, wrote an article in The Guardian earlier this month where he argued: “The ‘second machine age’ is now upon us and the question of working time is quite rightly being raised once again. With driverless technology breathing down transport workers’ necks, software bots replacing the admin work of white-collar staff and advanced AI set to impact many other sectors, there is wide acknowledgement that nothing short of a radical industrial strategy is required.”

    Two shop workers fix a sale sign onto their shop window on Regent Street in London, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2015. In Britain Dec 26, known as Boxing Day is the traditional start for shops to start their big sales of old stock
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Two shop workers fix a sale sign onto their shop window on Regent Street in London, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2015. In Britain Dec 26, known as Boxing Day is the traditional start for shops to start their big sales of old stock

    Labour’s policy drew heavily on a report by Lord Skidelsky, one of the world’s leading experts on Keynesian economics.

    Skidelsky’s report says: “Automation - the use of technology to make a process happen automatically - brings about an increase in output per unit of effort. As a result it should, in theory, ease the burden of toil, bringing about shorter hours of work. This indeed has been happening since the Industrial Revolution. But hours of work have not fallen spontaneously, and more recently have stopped falling at all, even though automation has been advancing. Rather, automation is often viewed as a threat to jobs and existing income levels. The reversal in trend towards shorter hours brings out the point that whether automation turns out to be a blessing or a curse depends on the speed and conditions of its ‘roll-out’, and the distribution of wealth, income, and life chances which accompany it. These are, or should be, matters of social choice.”

    ​In recent years several politicians on the left, notably Bernie Sanders in the United States, have argued that automation will lead to less and less full-time jobs for people and that the state should introduce a Universal Basic Income (UBI).

    Mr Bettington said: “I’m fairly supportive of the idea of UBI but it’s not a replacement for work. It’s to give people a certain amount of freedom, an income floor below which people cannot go below. It wouldn’t be directly linked to the hours you work.”

    He said the reduction in hours over the last 150 years has been partly as a result of new technology, which allowed tasks to be carried out more efficiently.

    Mr Bettington said: “Automation is becoming more advanced and invariably that means that less work needs to be done.”

    Tags:
    automation, trade unions, John McDonnell, Labour Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse