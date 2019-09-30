Beijing Denies Trump's Allegations of China Financing Hunter Biden

"All these allegations are completely false," spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing.
Last week, Trump alleged that Hunter Biden got China to put $1.5 billion in a fund.
The Democratic front-runner and his family were brought into the spotlight after it was revealed that Trump had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a July phone call to look into Hunter Biden's former business dealings with a Ukrainian gas company.
The phone call sparked a major scandal in the United States, forcing the Democrats to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying he sought to pressure a foreign government into assisting his re-election campaign.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing and accused Democrats of launching another "witch hunt" against him.
