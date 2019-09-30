Register
13:58 GMT +330 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A sign on the United States Embassy in Moscow. Starting August 23, the US will suspend issuing nonimmigrant visas in Russia

    Moscow Says Washington Unleashed Visa War After Russian Delegates Denied Entry to US

    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow might resort to advocating for the relocation of the UN headquarters amid the United States' refusal to grant visas to 10 members of the Russian delegation for the UN General Assembly last week.

    Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has reiterated Moscow’s readiness to respond to Washington’s decision to deny Russian delegates visas to participate in UN General Assembly events earlier this month.

    “Speaking of whether we will unleash a visa war, you know, this war is [already] going on and it was the United States which began it”, Ryabkov said in interview with the Mezhunarodnaya Zhizn (International Life) magazine.

    He noted that Russian diplomats have repeatedly urged their American counterparts to reach a consensus on the matter rather than act in line with the “eye-for-eye” principle.

    “So far, all the efforts have been in vain. Apparently, our priorities run counter to the ones hammered out by those who elaborate Washington’s Russian policy. It seems that they confine themselves to trying to talk with us from a position of strength even though it’s clear to everyone that such a policy is doomed to fail,” Ryabkov added.

    Russian FM Lavrov Pledges ‘Response’ to US’ Visa Denial

    The statement came a few days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters that Moscow cannot leave the situation around the visa denial “without response.”

    “And we will certainly take this situation into consideration the next time when international events are held in New York or elsewhere on US territory. We will check and recheck 10 times if officials who issue visas have received any instructions from their leadership, particularly the State Department,” Lavrov said.

    Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Ministry stressed that the US’ reluctance to provide visas to Russian officials who were to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was an act of disrespect.

    The ministry also refuted claims that the officials had failed to provide documents for visas in good time.

    "The US side refers to a technical problem, to the deadline for submitting documents. This is not true. Documents have been submitted under a deadline provided by US diplomats. The documents that were submitted earlier, a couple of months prior to travel, have been returned, it has been said that the documents have been submitted too early,” spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out.

    She previously said that several members of the Russian delegation did not receive visas to participate in the high-level week of the UNGA’s 74th session which runs from 24-30 September in New York. In total, 10 members of the delegation did not receive their visas, including the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s General Secretariat Sergey Butin as well as senior lawmakers Konstantin Kosachev and Leonid Slutsky.

    The Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the situation demanded a tough reaction from Moscow and the United Nations, adding that the visa refusal was a direct violation of Washington's international obligations.

    Related:

    Russian Participants of Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Conference Denied US Visas – UN Ambassador
    US Shows Disrespect by Denying Visas to Russians for Trip to UN General Assembly - Foreign Ministry
    Russian Foreign Ministry Summons US Envoy Over Visa Denial to Russia's UN Delegation
    Tags:
    officials, visas, denial, Sergei Ryabkov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse