The General Debate of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly began on 24 September and will last through 30 September. Leaders from the UN's 193 member countries have been taking part in the event at the UN headquarters in New York City.

World leaders have gathered for a morning session at the UN General Assembly in New York City.

A preliminary list of speakers features the representatives of fourteen countries, including Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan, who will take to the podium on Monday, the final day of the UNGA's General Debate.

