Cypriot President's Jet Returns to New York Due to Malfunction - Reports

ATHENS (Sputnik) - A jet carrying Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and the country's delegation to the UN General Assembly (UNGA), was forced to land in New York due to a malfunction, Sigma reported on Sunday.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and his delegation were on their way back to Cyprus from the UNGA, but during the flight, a windscreen problem appeared in a cockpit, and the pilot decided to forcibly land the plane in New York, Sigma TV reported.

The aircraft successfully landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York at about 22:40 GMT on Saturday, the media source said.

© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades arrives for a meeting ahead of an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015

The president and the delegation are expected to fly to Cyprus on Sunday afternoon, according to the broadcaster.

The incident comes after a similar situation involving the plane of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who also had to return to New York after a malfunction was discovered while the aircraft was flying over Canada.