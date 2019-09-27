Kremlin Hopes Putin-Trump Talks Transcripts Will Not Be Released

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin hopes that relations with Washington will not come to a stage when transcripts of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will be released as it happened with the transcript of Trump's July phone conversation with the Ukrainian President, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We would like to hope, of course, that our bilateral relations [with the United States], in which there are plenty of quite serious problems already, will not come to such a stage", Peskov told reporters, when asked about possible concerns over Putin-Trump talks confidentiality.

He stressed that the transcript of Trump's phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had been released only after both nations had agreed on the matter, emphasising that Russia had not received a similar request yet.

The White House published the content of the talks after lawmakers launched an impeachment procedure against the US president, claiming that Donald Trump had called on his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to re-start an investigation into the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of ex-Vice President and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

While Democrats accused Trump of violating the law, citing a whistleblower's complaint, the US president accused them of trying to start another "witch hunt" and destroy the Republican Party ahead of the elections.