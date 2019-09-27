Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Presser on UNGA Side-lines - Video

The 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly is taking place in New York on 24-30 September.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a press conference on the side-lines of the ongoing UN General Assembly in New York City.

The high-level General Debate of the 74th General Assembly began on 24 September, with heads of state from around the world taking to the UN floor to deliver speeches.

This year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be attending. However, 196 representatives from around the world will deliver statements.

