The high-level General Debate at the UN headquarters started with a Climate Summit last week and will conclude on 30 September.

Politicians from 193 countries gather for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in order to discuss pressing matters, including economic stability and development, international law, and global security issues.

Later in the evening the assembly reconvene, as the world leaders will deliver speeches to mark the International Day For Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!