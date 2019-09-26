This Thursday, the world marks the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 5 December 2013 to raise awareness about the threat posed by nuclear weapons to humanity.

World leaders are delivering speeches at the United Nations General Assembly on the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

The total elimination of nuclear arms is one of the United Nations’ oldest goals. It was the subject of the first General Assembly resolution in 1946. This topic, along with that of general and complete disarmament, has been included in the agenda of the General Assembly since 1959.

