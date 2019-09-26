Beijing Slams US Sanctions on Chinese Firms for Allegedly Shipping Iranian Oil as 'Gross Violation'

On 25 September, the US imposed restrictive measures against five Chinese nationals and six entities over their alleged role in helping Iran to circumvent US sanctions.

Beijing slammed on Thursday the recent US sanctions introduced against a number Chinese nationals and entities, calling the move "a gross violation."

"Despite the legitimate rights and interests of all parties, the United States wielded a wanton stick of sanctions, which is a gross violation of the basic norms of international relations," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a press briefing.

The recently introduce restrictive measures target China Concord Petroleum Company, along with shipping vessels and companies that had allegedly helped export Iranian petroleum in violation of US sanctions.

The move came amid a new escalation of tensions in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia's oil facilities were attacked by drones on 14 September.

Though the Yemeni Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, a number of countries including the US, Saudi Arabia, Germany and the UK have accused Iran of being behind the attack, while the latter has denied all accusations.

Following the incident, the US imposed fresh sanctions against Tehran, targeting the Central Bank of Iran, the National Development Fund of Iran and Etemad Tejarate Pars Co, a company the US claims was used to hide financial transfers for Iranian military purchases.

