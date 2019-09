Today is the second day of the UN General Assembly General Debate. Thirty-nine speakers are scheduled to address the Assembly, including Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is delivering a speech at the Conference on Facilitating the Entry into Force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

This treaty bans all nuclear tests, for both civilian and military purposes. Adopted by the UNGA in 1996, it has not yet come into force, as eight states - China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan, and the US - have yet to ratify it.

