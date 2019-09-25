WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was due to be released from HMP Belmarsh on 22 September after serving half of his 50-week prison sentence, yet Westminster Magistrates Court ruled he should remain behind bars due to his "history of absconding."

Actress and activist Pamela Anderson decried the UK and Australia on Monday as being “subservient” to the US by enabling the prosecution of WikiLeaks whistleblower Julian Assange.

“The UK is subservient to the United States, and so is Australia, which is really disappointing. I think he should come to Canada,” Anderson said on “Good Morning Britain.”

The former “Baywatch” star appeared on the British television programme remotely from Vancouver after a UK judge ruled that Assange, an Australian, should remain behind bars in the UK pending a US extradition request because he is likely to abscond if released.

‘He needs to be set free.’@pamfoundation talks about Julian Assange, who was due to be released from HMP Belmarsh yesterday. pic.twitter.com/VIps8zMxgN — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 23, 2019

​Referring to Julian Assange’s time at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London the star said:

“He was right by seeking asylum, because everything he said that was going to happen happened. And now he’s in prison.”

Pamela Anderson, a longtime friend of Assange who visited him several times at the Ecuadorian Embassy and more recently at London’s Belmarsh Prison, said:

“I care a great deal about Julian and I think he’s been psychologically tortured.”

© AP Photo / Gareth Fuller/PA via AP US actress Pamela Anderson leaves Belmarsh Prison in south-east London, after visiting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Tuesday May 7, 2019.

The American actress/model added:

“This is a good person who has dedicated himself to exposing the truth to the public. He's in prison because there are a lot more secrets to keep. He's a fantastic guy.”

The WikiLeaks whistleblower Julian Assange, 48, took refuge in Ecuador’s embassy in London, fearing extradition to the US to face criminal charges related to his WikiLeaks website and its publication of classified materials.

Assange lived on the property for nearly seven years until Ecuador’s new president revoked his asylum status, with British police arresting him at the request of the US.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago

The whistleblower is bracing for a legal battle against extradition, which is set to begin in February 2020.

The US Department of Justice charged Assange with 18 criminal counts, including several violations of the US Espionage Act for leaking secret diplomatic and military documents relating to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.