Russian President’s Visit to Saudi Arabia Scheduled for Mid-October

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia in the middle of October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

"In the middle of October," Mikhail Bogdanov said, when asked about the date of Putin’s visit to Riyadh.

Bogdanov added that this visit would enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and would be helpful in comparing notes on the recent events in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf.

The Russian Defence Ministry and private security organisations are preparing, in cooperation with Saudi Arabia, agreements that will be signed during President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to Riyadh, Bogdanov said.

"I believe our military colleagues from the Defense Ministry and private security organizations are conducting intense negotiations [with Saudi Arabia] to prepare documents and agreements," Bogdanov said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Putin plans to visit the kingdom in October.