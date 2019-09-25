An explosion occurred while a bus carrying riot police was en route to Kozan, a city of approximately 80,000 people in Turkey's Adana province, according to the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

After the blast, a large number of security personnel and several teams of paramedics arrived at the scene.

The armoured riot police vehicles as well as the surrounding vehicles were damaged by the explosion.

​There is no immediate information on casualties, according to the Ihlas news agency.

Turquie : explosion à Yuregir, district de la province d'Adana. Plusieurs policiers et secouristes dépêchés sur les lieux. IYI pic.twitter.com/sAxPCE0zOF — 𐱅𐰇𐰼𐰚 (@gadash78) September 25, 2019

Adana Governor Mahmut Demirtas said that several police and civilians were wounded in the attack.

Adana'nin Yuregir ilcesinde cevik kuvvet polislerini tasiyan servis aracina bombali saldiri duzenlendi. Cok sayida yarali var.



Aracin zirhli olmasi daha da buyuk bir faciayi onledi.



Saldirinin yeri ve Firat’in dogusu ile zamanlamasi ilk anda PKK’yı dusunduruyor.



(Foto: IHA) pic.twitter.com/1FcVxEP22M — Turan Oguz (@TyrannosurusRex) September 25, 2019

​However, he added that the condition of the injured was not critical.