Bahrain Foreign Minister Does Not Rule Out Meeting With Russia’s Lavrov at UNGA

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Bahrain's Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said that he could potentially meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of this week's United Nations General Assembly, though a meeting has not been scheduled.

When asked whether Bahrain's delegation would meet with Lavrov in New York, Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa said, "No, no, we are here, it could happen, but nothing planned yet."

The Bahraini minister added that he has already met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and plans to meet with him again during the General Assembly.

"We have too many things to discuss, we are very close countries," he said. Asked whether Iran would be among the topics of discussion, Khalifa said, "Everything is on the table."

The high-level General Debate of the 74th General Assembly began on Tuesday, with heads of state from around the world taking to the UN floor to deliver speeches.

This year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be attending. However, 196 representatives from around the world will deliver statements.