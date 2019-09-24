Russia May Promptly Increase Oil Production by 500,000 Bpd - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has the possibility to increase oil production in the short term by 500,000 barrels per day, it all depends on the companies, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday.

"Probably, in the short term, we will be able to increase [oil output] by 500,000 [barrels per day]," Novak told reporters.

He added that the rate of increase in production will depend on the companies.

"This primarily depends on the investment decisions of the companies themselves, on the market, on production plans and so on. These are technical issues," the minister said.

This comes amid the latest turmoil on global oil market following drone attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities on 14 September. The incident partially disrupted more than 50% of Saudi Arabia's oil production and sent oil prices to their highest level in about four months.