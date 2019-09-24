UN Seeks Explanation for US Visa Denial for Russian Delegates

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations is trying to obtain more information about the United States authorities’ denial to provide visas to members of the Russian delegation seeking to attend the UN General Assembly session in New York, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"We are trying to find out more about this, we only have press reports so far," Dujarric said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that several members of the Russian delegation for the UNGA had been refused US visas. She also refuted Washington's claims that the Russian nationals have failed to timely submit necessary documents.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia and the United Nations have to provide a tough reaction to the move, while senior lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev has warned that retaliative steps will be painful.

New York is hosting the 74th session of the UNGA from September 24-30. Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov is expected to hold dozens of meetings with heads of states and governments, and foreign ministers on the UNGA sidelines, and also to take part in meetings of the UN Security Council and multilateral and regional negotiations of foreign ministers.