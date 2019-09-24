Trump Says US Goal ‘Not to Go With Endless Wars’

"Around the world our message is clear: America’s goal is lasting, America’s goal is harmony and America’s goal is not to go with these endless wars; wars that never end," Trump said.
Trump has held a speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly that kicked off on 17 September in New York, with the first day of the high-level general debate taking place today.
The statement comes amid a tough situation in the Middle East. Earlier in the month, media reported that the US Defence Department briefed Trump on a "broad range of military options" to respond to recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities, which Washington attributes to Iran.
The options reportedly include a list of potential airstrike targets inside the country, but also other non-military options.
