Trump Says US Goal ‘Not to Go With Endless Wars’

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The US objective is not to engage in "endless wars" around the world, President Donald Trump said in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

"Around the world our message is clear: America’s goal is lasting, America’s goal is harmony and America’s goal is not to go with these endless wars; wars that never end," Trump said.

Trump has held a speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly that kicked off on 17 September in New York, with the first day of the high-level general debate taking place today.

The statement comes amid a tough situation in the Middle East. Earlier in the month, media reported that the US Defence Department briefed Trump on a "broad range of military options" to respond to recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities, which Washington attributes to Iran.

The options reportedly include a list of potential airstrike targets inside the country, but also other non-military options.