Venezuelan President Maduro Arrives 'In Russian Motherland' to 'Strengthen Historical Ties'

During a TV interview with Rossiya 24 news channel on Monday, Nicolas Maduro thanked Russia for supporting the sovereignty of Venezuela as the country struggles with a political and humanitarian crisis after US-backed politician Juan Guaido declared himself interim president in January.

The President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has arrived in Moscow on Tuesday.

Shortly after his arrival, a post appeared on Maduro's Twitter, explaining the reason for his coming to Russia. Among other things, the message says: "We have arrived in our Russian motherland to strengthen our historical and very positive relations and respect between our peoples..." Two photos showed Maduro being greeted at the airport.

Llegamos a la Patria rusa para afianzar nuestras históricas y muy positivas relaciones de intercambio y respeto entre nuestros pueblos. La hermandad que hemos construido a lo largo de los años, es eje fundamental para la construcción del futuro próspero de Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/maQ0zDE71X — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 24, 2019

