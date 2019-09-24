Russian Defence Ministry Denies Estonia's Claim of Border Violation by its Aircraft

Earlier, the press service of the General Staff of the Estonian Defence Forces stated that a Russian Su-34 fighter violated the air border of the Baltic Republic.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has denied Estonia’s claim that the border was violated by Russian aircraft, stressing that the aircraft flew over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea and there were no complaints.

“On 23 September, Russian aerospace forces aircraft made a scheduled flight to the Kaliningrad region over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. The flight passed along a pre-agreed route. During the flight, the Russian aircraft’s crew was constantly in touch, including with Estonian air traffic controllers,” the statement said.

The Russian military department stressed that "no complaints were made about the flight of the Russian aircraft."

"The statements of the Estonian side that the Russian plane allegedly violated Estonian airspace are a belated attempt to attract unreasonable attention and are perplexing," the ministry added.