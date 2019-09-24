Register
14:30 GMT +324 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A cyclist rides near a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 14, 2017

    ‘Nothing Has Changed’ Since 72 People Died in Grenfell Tower Fire, UK Union Leader Tells Conference

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    In June 2017 a fire broke out on the fourth floor of Grenfell Tower, a housing block in west London. It spread up the flammable cladding on the outside of the building, killing 72 people.

    The leader of the Fire Brigades Union, Matt Wrack, has said “nothing has changed” since the devastating fire which killed 72 people at Grenfell Tower in North Kensington more than two years ago.

    Speaking at a fringe event at the Labour Party conference in Brighton on Monday night, Mr Wrack said: “The government keeps saying they have to wait for the end of the public inquiry before they take action. Nothing has changed since Grenfell. People said that fire was a game-changer but there has been no change in the game. There is no change of direction. There are still budget cuts being made to fire services up and down the country.”

    ​The Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, apologised for not being able to attend the “Grenfell Never Again” meeting but in a statement he said: “Two years on, the survivors, the families of those who died and the community await justice. And there are still survivors waiting to be housed, while thousands of homes in the area sit empty.

    “The government has made almost no progress on removing the flammable cladding on 164 privately-owned tower blocks across the country. The owner of blocks that retain dangerous cladding must be named and shamed, and fines should be imposed on those who don’t act,” he added.

    Matt Wrack, General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, speaking at Labour conference fringe in 2019
    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    Matt Wrack, of the FBU, speaking in Brighton

    Mr Corbyn said he would not stand by while “working class people are forced to live in fear for their lives in their own homes.”

    “Grenfell remains a symbol of a failed housing system and the grotesque inequality in Tory Britain….how could this happen in the richest borough in one of the richest cities on earth?” Mr Corbyn added.

    Mr Wrack said he was concerned the focus at the public inquiry appeared to be on individual failings by firefighters, who were heavily criticised for sticking to the “Stay Put” policy.

    ​He said: “There will be failings of the London Fire Brigade but our concern is that the attempt to focus on individual firefighters is completely missing the point…the corporates are happy for firefighters who were earning £36,000 a year and working night shifts to be questioned rather than questions being asked about how and why they were allowed to wrap the building in petroleum?”

    New exterior cladding and insulation was installed in 2016 as part of a £10m refit of the tower but when the fire broke out in June 2017 the flames spread up the outside of the building, defeating the compartmentation theory which the London Fire Brigade - and firefighters around the world - rely on.

    A London Underground train comes to a halt next to Grenfell Tower as a minute's silence is marked on June 14, 2018
    © AP Photo /
    A London Underground train comes to a halt next to Grenfell Tower as a minute's silence is marked on June 14, 2018

    Compartmentation is the belief that a fire will not spread beyond the immediate floor it is on because of fire doors and other safety devices, allowing firefighters the time to bring the blaze under control.

    Gill Kernick, who lived in Grenfell Tower until 2014 and is a safety culture consultant in the oil and gas industry, said some of the questioning of the London Fire Brigade at the public inquiry smacked of “hindsight bias.”

    ​Mr Wrack said the FBU had been warning the authorities for 20 years about the dangers of flammable cladding.

    He said after the Garnock Court fire in Ayrshire, Scotland, in 1999 in which one person died the FBU had warned of the dangers but nothing had been done and he said the recommendations of coroners in several other fires had been ignored.

    ​Mr Wrack said the government had been putting out a “mantra” that “fire is a declining risk” for years, and this had led to cuts in the fire service and especially fire safety inspectors.

    Although the cause of the fire was accidental - a blaze spread from a faulty refrigerator in a fourth floor flat - the Metropolitan Police launched a criminal investigation into the events leading up to the fire and has interviewed several individuals under caution, as well as the London Fire Brigade.

    Scotland Yard said earlier this year it would probably not be until 2021 before they handed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service for them to consider whether to prosecute individuals or companies.

    Emma Dent Coad, the local Labour MP, said she had dealt with three different Secretaries of State for Housing since she was elected in May 2017 - Sajid Javid, James Brokenshire and Robert Jenrick.

    She said: “All of them have been very nice and friendly and have offered their sympathy. But they really, really don’t care. They have that in their DNA.”

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Perfectly Preserved Mummy of Ancient Egypt's Official to Go on Display in Cairo's New Museum
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse