Register
12:49 GMT +324 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    POTUS Hails Johnson as 'Winner' After UK Prime Minister Calls for 'Trump Deal' to Replace JCPOA

    © REUTERS / Erin Schaff/Pool
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe

    The currently-existing nuclear pact with Tehran, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed in 2015 by Iran and six world powers. Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the JCPOA in March 2018, but other signatories have remained committed to the deal on paper – until now.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for a new “Trump deal” to replace the existing Iran nuclear agreement, winning kudos from the US president.

    In comments made during an NBC interview in New York at the UN General Assembly, the prime minister attacked the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was agreed to by all the major powers in 2015:

    “The reality is, as President Trump rightly said, it was a bad deal. It had many defects. Iran was and is behaving disruptively in the region,” Johnson claimed.

    The UK prime minister went further, telling US television:

    “I think there’s one guy who can do a better deal, and one guy who understands how to get a difficult partner like Iran over the line, and that is the president of the United States. So I hope that there will be a Trump deal, to be totally honest with you.”

    Boris Johnson’s comments triggered an enthusiastic approval from the US president, who said:

    “That's why he's a winner. That's why he's a man who’s going to be successful in the UK. Boris is a man, who…number one, he’s a friend of mine, number two, he’s very smart, very tough.”

    As he insisted the existing deal was “ready to expire”, Trump added:

    “I respect Boris a lot and I’m not at all surprised that he was the first one to come out and say that.”

    Chorus of Voices Calling Out Iran's Culpability

    On Monday leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom blamed Iran for the drone strikes on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, dismissing claims by Yemen's Houthi movement that it was behind the Aramco attacks.

    “It is clear to us that Iran bears responsibility for this attack. There is no other plausible explanation. We support ongoing investigations to establish further details,” the leaders said.

    Tehran has countered by denying all culpability, with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accusing the leaders of "parroting absurd US claims".

    Boris Johnson’s interview with NBC television came a day after he joined a chorus of voices blaming Iran for the recent attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities.

    There was “a very high degree of probability” that Tehran was behind the devastating attack that shut down half of Saudi oil production and raised the risk of war, the prime minister told reporters.

    The recent statement denouncing Iran's culpability in the attacks is anticipated to hinder a recent effort by French President Emmanuel Macron to defuse tensions over the nuclear deal and broker a meeting this week between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

    Macron, speaking briefly to reporters after talks with Merkel and Johnson, said he remains hopeful, and plans to meet separately with Rouhani on Monday evening and Trump on Tuesday, reported the Independent.

    A New Spiral in the US-Iran Standoff

    A drone attack targeted Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facilities on 14 September, leading to a partial disruption of oil production.

    Although Yemen's Houthi rebels subsequently claimed responsibility, Washington and its allies were quick to blame Iran, despite officials in Tehran rejecting all accusations.

    Smoke billows from an Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq about 60km (37 miles) southwest of Dhahran in Saudi Arabia's eastern province on September 14, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / -
    Smoke billows from an Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq about 60km (37 miles) southwest of Dhahran in Saudi Arabia's eastern province on September 14, 2019

    The recent developments fed the flames of the already spiraling Washington-Tehran tensions that ignited in 2018, when Trump withdrew his country from the multilateral nuclear deal with Iran, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and reimposed crippling sanctions that have badly hurt the Iranian economy.

    The deal was signed in 2015 by Iran and six world powers, including the United States, France, Britain, China, Russia, and Germany, which saw nuclear-related sanctions against Iran lifted in exchange for curbs on Tehran's nuclear programme.

    In response, Iran announced in July it would breach a limit on uranium enrichment, blaming European countries for failing to live up to their own commitments.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson to Put Brexit Deal In Queen’s Speech to Win Over Parliament - Report
    Boris Johnson Refuses to Rule Out Suspending Parliament Again Ahead of UK Supreme Court Ruling
    Rouhani’s Plan Offers US, Saudis Path Out of ‘Dead End’ Their Policies Created
    Britain, France, Germany in Joint Statement Blame Iran For Attack on Saudi Aramco's Oil Facilities
    Tags:
    UN General Assembly, UN General Assembly, Tehran, United Kingdom, United Kingdom, Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, drone attack, Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Perfectly Preserved Mummy of Ancient Egypt's Official to Go on Display in Cairo's New Museum
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse