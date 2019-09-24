US Shows Disrespect by Denying Visas to Russians for Trip to UN General Assembly - Foreign Ministry

Earlier in the day, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said he isn't able to attend the United Nations General Assembly as the US has failed to give him a visa on time.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the US failure to provide visas to Russians, who were to attend the United Nations General Assembly, was an act of disrespect.

The ministry has also refuted claims that the Russians who will now miss the assembly, have failed to provide documents for visas timely.

Earlier, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said he had failed to receive a US visa in due time and would, therefore, miss the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

"Violating its commitments to the international community, the US side has failed to provide in due time visas to a range of members of the official delegation, including me, and a group of accompanying persons, who intended to travel to New York today for participating in the 74th session of the UNGA. This is an indignant, unexplainable and unjustifiable step," Kosachev said.

