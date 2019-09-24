At the UN Climate Summit, US President Donald Trump, who has frequently cast doubt on the scientific consensus behind the climate change, was awarded a fiery staredown by Greta Tunberg.
The Swedish high school student looked displeased with the President of America, who unexpectedly came to the meeting. The reaction of the activist has already become a meme on social networks.
Sixteen-year-old Greta Thunberg, who has already been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, arrived in New York aboard the Malizia II yacht, touted as releasing zero carbon dioxide emissions, in late August. There she took part in several demonstrations in the fight against anthropogenic climate change.
This is the moment Donald Trump appears to ignore Greta Thunberg as their paths cross at the UN. pic.twitter.com/mOVQ7pmuP2— SBS News (@SBSNews) September 24, 2019
