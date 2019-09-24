On Monday, the United Nation Climate Action Summit took place on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Protests were staged in multiple cities with activists urging world leaders to respond to what they call a global emergency.

At the UN Climate Summit, US President Donald Trump, who has frequently cast doubt on the scientific consensus behind the climate change, was awarded a fiery staredown by Greta Tunberg.

The Swedish high school student looked displeased with the President of America, who unexpectedly came to the meeting. The reaction of the activist has already become a meme on social networks.

Sixteen-year-old Greta Thunberg, who has already been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, arrived in New York aboard the Malizia II yacht, touted as releasing zero carbon dioxide emissions, in late August. There she took part in several demonstrations in the fight against anthropogenic climate change.