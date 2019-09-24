Magnitude 6.3 Quakes Strike Off Haiti, North of Isabela in Puerto Rico - USGS

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the earthquakes, which the USGS said hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) about 80 km (50 miles) from the northwestern coastal town of Isabela.
Local authorities have not issued a tsunami warning.
In January 2010, Haiti was hit by a devastating earthquake which resulted in over 200,000 deaths and injured more than 300,000. The situation was worsened by tropical storms, and subsequently by a cholera epidemic.
