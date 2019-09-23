Register
20:12 GMT +323 September 2019
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Howdy, Modi rally celebrating Modi at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 22, 2019.

    Donald T & the Men: The History of Trump's Bromances With World Leaders

    © REUTERS / Daniel Kramer
    Narendra Modi has become the latest in a short string of world leaders that have established somewhat of a special relationship with Donald Trump. Here’s a look at what other high-profile bedfellows the Trump presidency has spawned.

    Donald Trump and Narendra Modi have traded praise in a show of a strengthening US-India friendship at the rock concert-like “Howdy, Modi!” rally in Texas over the weekend.

    Presidential Man-Crush?

    The pair walked hand-in-hand to the stage before Modi introduced Trump as “my friend, a friend of India, a great American president”. Trump returned the compliment, calling his counterpart “one of America’s greatest, most devoted and most loyal friends.”

    Their bromance has been gaining traction ever since Donald Trump took office; the two had an emotional moment when they famously hugged it out during Modi’s visit to Washington in June 2017.

    Relations between the United States and India are stronger than ever before, Trump said on Sunday, citing investments and cooperation in security and the energy sector, as well as the first-ever NBA match that will be played in India in October.

    A Middle Eastern Confidante

    India’s prime minister is not the only politician to put his camaraderie with Trump on full display. Perhaps the first name that comes to mind when listing Trump’s trusted friends is Benjamin Netanyahu.

    The two have taken the traditionally close US-Israel friendship to an unprecedented level, with the US president relocating the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognising Israel’s sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights. Netanyahu has returned the favour and named a Golan Heights settlement after his Washington friend.

    President Donald Trump welcomes visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House in Washington, Monday, March 25, 2019
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    President Donald Trump welcomes visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House in Washington, Monday, March 25, 2019

    Their relationship will likely suffer a setback if Netanyahu is ousted from power by the opposition in the coming days, but will still go down in history as one of the closest ever in the two states’ history. “The Jewish State has never had a greater friend in the White House,” Netanyahu himself said of Trump earlier in September.

    A Thaw With North Korea

    In stark contrast to the policies of his predecessors, Donald Trump became the first US president to meet a North Korean head of state last year, when he met with Kim Jong-un. Their personal relationship got off to a rocky start, with the two leaders trading all kinds of barbs, but they eventually managed to set up two summits.

    They exchanged a momentous handshake at Singapore talks in June 2018, and Trump made history a year later as he briefly stepped into the northern side of the military demarcation line that divides North and South Korea.

    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019.

    Washington and Pyongyang have so far failed to follow through on their commitment to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula, with nuclear talks stalled at the moment, but a third summit could help them revitalise the chemistry.

    A Fading Bromance in France

    On the contrary, Trump’s relations with France’s Emmanuel Macron were initially marked by camaraderie but later became tenser due to differences over various issues.

    The two presidents were seen on several occasions exchanging extended and sometimes intense handshakes. Last April, during Macron’s visit to the United States, Trump lavished the French president with praise, while the latter planted an oak tree on the White House lawn as a symbol of strong ties between their countries.

    Since then, the two presidents have branched out in different directions over Trump’s hardline Iran stand, Macron’s plans to create a European military, and climate change.

    The oak tree died in the summer in what many saw as an unfortunate metaphor.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
