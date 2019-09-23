World Leaders Attend Meeting on Amazon Rainforest as Part of UN Climate Action Summit - Video

An initiative to hold a meeting on the Amazon rainforest belongs to the permanent mission of France to the UN. The event focuses on the causes of deforestation in the Amazon region and ways to address the issue.

World leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, are attending a meeting on the Amazon rainforest on Monday.

It takes place on the sidelines of the UN Climate Action Summit in New York.

Wildfires swept through the Amazonian region in summer and became the spotlight of French President Macron's environment agenda during the G7 summit in Biarritz in late August.

