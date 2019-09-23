Thomas Cook's Airline Condor Says it Plans to Continue Flights, Looking for Government Loan

Earlier, UK travel company Thomas Cook announced its forced liquidation after it failed to obtain funds to save it from having to file for bankruptcy. The company had been negotiating the terms of debt restructuring with its main shareholder, but the talks reached an impasse.

Condor airline, a subsidiary of the insolvent Thomas Cook Group, has announced that it intends to continue flights despite the bankruptcy of its parent company.

Die Condorflüge werden unabhängig der aktuellen Situation von Thomas Cook weiterhin wie geplant durchgeführt. Danke für die lieben Worte! :-) — Condor Cares (@CondorCares) September 23, 2019

The German airline added that it had applied for a state-guaranteed bridging loan to finance its activities, underlining that Condor had been "profitable for many years".

More than 600,000 holidaymakers around the world were forced to cancel the booking of tickets this morning after the UK's oldest travel company Thomas Cook announced its liquidation after failing to avert bankruptcy.

Thomas Cook has been plagued by financial troubles for a long time; it has cited political unrest in places of rest and the refusal of holidaymakers to book trips due to Brexit as the reasons for its problems.

The company was established in 1841 by Thomas Cook, viewed by many as the inventor of organised tourism. The company, which initially specialised in railway excursions, later expanded its operations to hotels, resorts, as well as the airline.