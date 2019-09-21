Any Country That Attacks Iran Will Be ‘Main Battlefield’ – IRGC Chief

Washington recently announced that it would send troops to Saudi Arabia for defensive purposes. The move came after drone attacks on Saudi Aramco oil fields. The incident was claimed by Yemen's Houthis, but the US blamed it on Iran. Tehran has strongly rejected the accusations.

Any country that attacks Iran will be the "main battlefield", the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Hossein Salami, said.

"Be careful, a limited aggression will not remain limited. We are after punishment and we will continue until the full destruction of any aggressor," Salami said in remarks broadcast on state TV on Saturday.

He also reiterated Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's warning that the Iranian military would down all drones violating the country's airspace.

On Friday, the US announced plans to send some forces to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. According to US Defence Secretary Mark Esper, these troops will be defensive in nature.

On 14 September, two drones attacked Saudi Aramco oil facilities, which led to a major fire at the site and also partially disrupted oil production. Though Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks, the US blamed them on Iran. Tehran denied any involvement.