Trump Considers US Policy in Ukraine 'Pointless, Aggravating Russians' - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump considers Washington's policy in Ukraine to be meaningless and only irritating to Russia, The Washington Post reported, citing a former senior US administration official.

According to the newspaper, Trump's delay in setting a date to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the order to review a military assistance package to Ukraine is linked to the fact that the US president considers Washington's actions with regard to Ukraine to be "pointless and just aggravating the Russians".

"The president’s position basically is, we should recognize the fact that the Russians should be our friends, and who cares about the Ukrainians?" the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said as quoted by the media outlet.

Zelensky's office announced on Friday that the two leaders would meet on 25 September.

The newspaper previously reported that on 12 August, a US intelligence officer based in Ukraine had filed a complaint about a concerning, in his opinion, conversation between Trump and a foreign leader. Trump had spoken with Zelensky two and a half weeks before this complaint. The conversation reportedly contained a certain promise. Trump called this news fake.